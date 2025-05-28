Matt Hardy Says This AEW Star's Personality Is 'Infectious'

He may be a year or so removed from the AEW locker room, but it's been a short enough time that Matt Hardy still has a strong read on the personalities of the wrestlers there. But he wouldn't need to be backstage to know that AEW's Willow Nightingale is on the short list of the most positive, happy wrestlers in all of history.

Nightingale came up on the latest edition of Hardy's "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, with co-host Jon Alba noting he had recently interviewed Nightingale for Sports Illustrated. This prompted Hardy to gush about Willow and how likeable she is, both on and off the camera.

"I think one of Willow's greatest qualities is just that her personality, her positivity is just infectious," Hardy said. "It really is. Like, when you meet her, when you see her in real time, real life, you're just drawn to her. She's just one of those people that has that ability to do that. And you know, she doesn't necessarily have the standard look of, like a pro wrestler. It's a little different. It's a little unique. But...her personality is so infectious, you have to pay attention to her. You have to be invested in what she's doing, because she just pulls you in. She reels you in every single time. And I think that's special about her more than anything else."

Nightingale's positivity has been out even more than usual, probably because things are going so well for her in AEW. The former TBS Champion just re-signed with the promotion on a multi-year contract, and has found herself in a top level position fighting against the Death Riders, including being on the winning side of Anarchy in the Arena this past Sunday at Double or Nothing.

