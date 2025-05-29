WWE HOFer And AEW Star Sting Set To Be Grandfather

Unlike most wrestlers who retire, only to then walk it back and return not too long after, WWE Hall of Famer and future AEW Hall of Famer Sting has stayed true to his word to keep the boots hung up. Since wrestling his retirement match at AEW Revolution last year, the Stinger has been taking it easy, even growing out a beard and letting his hair turn gray, though he did dye it black again prior to his appearance at AEW All In. But Sting's free time will be taken up a bit now, as he'll have a young-in to look after.

Taking to X on Wednesday, Sting's oldest son, Garrett Borden, announced that he and his wife were expecting a child this November. As one might expect, Sting was overjoyed with the news, responding to his son's post by declaring that "Old Man Sting is one happy grandpa!"

While this appears to be Garrett's first child, this will not be Sting's first grandchild, as his other son, Steve Borden Jr., has a daughter. Both Garrett and Steve Jr. got involved in Sting's match with the Young Bucks, getting revenge for the Bucks attack on them weeks earlier while dressing up as their father, with Garrett donning the "Surfer Sting" look, while Steven Jr. dressed as "Wolfpac Sting."

Though Sting is still signed to AEW on a multi-year deal, it's safe to assume he'll have plenty of downtime for his new grandchild, and maybe even more as he slows down on convention appearances. "The Icon" has made it clear he'll be doing less of those after 2025, revealing at the start of the year the "2025 or Never" tour, which will see him don the black and white crow face paint for the last time.