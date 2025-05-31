WWE Hall of Famers the Bella Twins have done so much for women's wrestling, in terms of moving it into the mainstream media, since emerging on the scene in Florida Championship Wrestling in 2007. By the summer of 2008, Brie Bella and her twin sister Nikki Bella, debuted in WWE to deliver a little "Twin Magic" to their opponents between the ropes. Since then, the twins, who now go by their real names of Brie and Nikki Garcia following a brief falling-out with WWE, have only been on the onward and upward in their own careers.

Both are former WWE Divas Champions, with Nikki being the twin to hold the record of longest-reigning champion at 301 days before the belt was retired. The women really struck gold when the E! Network reality television series "Total Divas" began in July 2013. The show ran for nine seasons and led to a spin-off show entirely about the twins called "Total Bellas." Both shows highlighted the women's time within the ring and their outside business ventures, as well as their relationships. Brie is married to former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan in WWE, and Nikki had a high-profile relationship with ex-fiancé John Cena.

The Bella Twins have made a few enemies along the way in their rise to stardom in the professional wrestling sphere. Sometimes, stories the Bellas were involved in toed the line of reality with other Divas of the time resenting the fact they were in relationships with wrestlers in high positions in WWE. They have also been accused of taking opportunities from other women in the company, and the drama of "Total Divas" wasn't just for television. While they've often been praised by other women in the industry, there are some wrestlers who can't stand the Bella Twins.