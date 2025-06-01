Dream Match: WWE's Seth Rollins Vs. AEW's' Hangman Adam Page

One of the distinct joys of professional wrestling is that it offers the chance to watch two (or more) long-running characters clash in the ring, each carrying with them their history and baggage, as well as an intense desire to win. As fans, there are certain hypothetical match-ups that stick out in our mind for their possible greatness. In this latest series from Wrestling Inc., we intend to make a case for some of the most exciting possibilities, throwing realism out the window. We'll begin with a prospective battle between two top WWE and AEW stars: Seth "Freakin'" Rollins and "Hangman" Adam Page.

Rollins has spent the last decade near the top of the industry, winning world championships and headlining major shows. Still, it would be fair to say he's currently reaching new heights his career, having picked up a huge win against Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WWE WrestleMania 41 and revealed himself as the leader of a new heel faction. Meanwhile, AEW itself is younger than Rollins' WWE career, but Page has been an integral part of the promotion since day one — so much so that some AEW fans refer to him as the company's "main character." There are probably a few reasons for that, but one is that Page has crafted an easy-to-follow character arc for those who have been watching since the beginning.

There's little doubt that Rollins and Page would make magic in the ring together, especially if they were afforded a lengthy storyline to build up the match.