WWE Star Zoey Stark Has 'Deja Vu' Following Recent Injury

WWE star Zoey Stark has commented about her recent nasty injury, seemingly after meeting her doctor.

Stark suffered an injury during a match on "WWE Raw," resulting in a knee injury, following which she had to be escorted backstage during the match. She suffered a similar knee injury years ago during her time in WWE NXT, and she appeared to reference it in a recent social media post with the caption, "Deja vu." Stark, in the photo, is seen with a brace around her right knee and holding on to crutches while posing next to her doctor.

The most recent update on her health revealed that she will likely miss the remainder of the year and that she is rumored to have torn a muscle in her knee. Stark had torn her ACL and meniscus back in November 2021, which put her on the shelf for seven months. Her recent injury happened when she landed awkwardly while performing a missile dropkick on Kairi Sane, and was immediately taken to the back by WWE officials. A few days after her injury, Stark thanked her fans for the love and support they had shown her following the injury and vowed to come back stronger than before.