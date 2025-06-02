Backstage Report On WWE Raw Talent Being Discussed For Worlds Collide Appearance

The first AAA/WWE show to occur since WWE purchased the lucha libre organization in April is set for this weekend, when WWExAAA Worlds Collide takes place in Los Angeles. And while the show is very much geared towards including luchadors, featuring the likes of AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo, Psycho Clown, Pagano, El Hijo del Dr. Wagner, and others on the card, WWE is also looking to include some of their own talent, including two names that have yet to be advertised.

Fightful Select reports that those working on the creative aspects of the show are discussing the inclusion of WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, and one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan. Though their appearances aren't yet confirmed, plans are far enough along that it's believed Mysterio and Morgan would be part of the show via a segment, as opposed to either wrestling a match.

While Morgan has no connection with AAA, Mysterio does through his father, Rey Mysterio, who began his career working for AAA shortly after its formation in 1992, and was part of the legendary When World's Collide event in 1994. Mysterio also has ties with some of AAA's higher ups, as he is the godson of AAA booker Konnan, who also had a hand in training Mysterio at the start of his career.

Worlds Collide would allow Mysterio to make one appearance on a major WWE event this weekend, given he is currently not scheduled to be part of WWE Money in the Bank immediately following the AAA/WWE show. Morgan meanwhile still has a shot to make Money in the Bank, as she'll battle Stephanie Vaquer and Ivy Nile in the final women's qualifying match tonight on "Raw."