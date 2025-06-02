How Mark Henry Thinks WWE Should Pay Tribute To R-Truth On Raw

While he was years removed from being atop the card, R-Truth's departure from WWE following the expiration of his contract this past weekend still left many in disbelief. Many stars within WWE have taken to social media to express their shock and disappointment they'll no longer be sharing a locker room with Truth, while others, such as "Busted Open Radio's" Mark Henry found themselves pondering if it was a work, before conceding that it likely wasn't.

Shortly after he came to that conclusion on Monday's "Busted Open," Henry started thinking about what would happen next. And he suggested that WWE spend tonight's "Raw" honoring Truth and his career within WWE, despite the fact that it would be out of left field for WWE to do so with a talent they were parting ways with.

"I think that every match that's on the show, they should have somebody do something that pays tribute to R-Truth," Henry said. "And there should be at least three people interviewed, live, in the arena, retired vets, saying 'Hey man, it's going to be different without R-Truth.' And pay homage to him. Like, that's how special he is been to the WWE programing over the last 15 years. 20 years for that matter.

"And I just feel like man, if they call me and say 'Hey man, can you do a video saying how you feel about R-Truth?' I would do it in a heartbeat. Drop everything I'm doing. I've got family stuff to do. But I want to call my wife and say 'Hey, let me take a minute to do this video for truth.' I would put everything down for him. And I think that everybody that I know that knows him would do the same thing."

