Exiting WWE Star Carlito Wins WWC Puerto Rico Championship In Father's Promotion

The Judgment Day has yet another titleholder, at least for the time being, as Carlito, who is set to leave the promotion soon, has won the WWC Puerto Rico Heavyweight Championship for the second time in his career.

Carlito defeated Ray Gonzalez to win the title at the WWC Summer Madness 2025 event in Puerto Rico, beginning his second reign with the championship, 11 years after winning it for the first time. The match was the first time that Carlito wrestled in WWC — the promotion owned by his father, Carlos Colon — since 2023. Carlito got the opportunity to wrestle in the Puerto Rican promotion after "WWE Raw" GM Adam Pearce gave him permission to feature in the match.

The Judgment Day star recently revealed that his contract with WWE is coming to an end soon and that WWE has informed him they will not renew it. He and R-Truth are the two stars who will be leaving the promotion soon after their contract expires. Carlito had been a part of Judgment Day segments until last week's "Raw," but did not feature in any of the segments on this week's show.

Recent reports have revealed that WWE made the decision not to renew his deal due to WWE signing new stars and not having the budget to retain a few stars.

Carlito last wrestled on WWE television in the 2025 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on "WWE SmackDown," while his last match on "Raw" came last November. The former WWE United States Champion had expressed his desire to call time on his pro wrestling career with WWE and even suggested a match against Dominik Mysterio, but it seems like that may not happen following his exit from the company.