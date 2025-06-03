Mark Henry On How Joe Hendry Must Rebound After TNA Title Loss To Trick Williams

TNA star Joe Hendry is probably one of the most entertaining wrestlers in the current pro wrestling world, but WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry believes that the Scotsman must change things.

Hendry was recently defeated by Trick Williams at WWE NXT's Battleground PLE, bringing his first reign as TNA World Champion to an end. Mark Henry recently discussed what Hendry must do following the loss during an appearance on "Busted Open," highlighting one aspect of Hendry's character that needs to change. He believes that Hendry, the ever-entertaining star, must become a little more gritty and aggressive.

"Now you're at rock bottom," Henry began when describing Hendry's current predicament. "He needs to come up. He needs to be an ass-kicker now. He needs to be more aggressive. He needs to stop wanting to entertain so much and start wanting to beat people up, and I think there was a couple of times, he had Trick in a place where he could have beat him, and he entertained. He entertained us. He got caught slipping."

History was made at Battleground as the TNA world title was defended on a WWE show for the first time, while Williams also became the first active WWE star to win the TNA World Championship, a moment WWE legend Bully Ray deemed "unprecedented." Hendry losing the TNA World title to a WWE star has seemingly made some stars in the TNA ranks unhappy, one of whom is former TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth. Nemeth claimed that he was angry with Hendry for letting the title leave the promotion, and even advocated for TNA's stars to establish a "wrestlers' court" to seemingly punish him.

Hendry, however, won't have the opportunity to make amends by reclaiming the title any time soon, as fellow TNA Wrestling star Mike Santana is now the frontrunner, set to face Williams on this week's "NXT."