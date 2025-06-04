AEW's Jeff Jarrett Addresses Likelihood Of WWE Taking WrestleMania 42 To Saudi Arabia

It may not be much longer now, given reports that WWE is in deep talks with Las Vegas yet again, but the location of WrestleMania 42 currently is in limbo. Originally, the show was announced for New Orleans, before the city revealed the show would be moving to another location. Many had earmarked Vegas for the new location even before reports of talks between WWE and host of WrestleMania 41 emerged, but others have wondered if it could mean WrestleMania could head overseas to Saudi Arabia, the controversial host city of several WWE events, including the 2026 Royal Rumble.

On the latest "My World," host Conrad Thompson asked Jeff Jarrett about WrestleMania 42, or another future WrestleMania winding up in Saudi Arabia, with Jarrett answering "Absolutely, unequivocally, beyond a shadow of a doubt, hell yes." The AEW star attributed his opinion to the fact that WWE was now owned by private equity in the form of Endeavor/TKO Group Holdings, which left its executives more prone to follow the money and which place would give it to them.

"There's no emotional attachment with Ari Emanuel and his crew to WrestleMania," Jarrett said. "I guarantee you those higher ups could not tell you any locations of the first thirty Mania's...Moving to Saudi, it becomes a no brainer because they're going to look at the 0's that New Orleans was going to write them as a site fee. It's no comparison. It's literally...it is absolutely no comparison. So that's why I just think, if not this one, it's coming."

To quote this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription