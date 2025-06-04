Booker T Reacts To 'Unexpected' News About WWE's R-Truth, Contract Not Renewed

This past weekend, the wrestling world was shocked to learn that long-time WWE star R-Truth would be released from the company once his contract expires. Along with fans being devastated about the news, many of R-Truth's colleagues voiced their displeasure about his release on social media, with multiple reports claiming that the departure was met with complete shock and disbelief. Following the announcement, "WWE NXT" color commentator Booker T provided his thoughts on R-Truth's release in a recent edition of "Hall of Fame," stating that he's not worried about the former United States Champion's future in the wrestling business.

"Nature of the beast, part of the game. I did not see the thing with R-Truth coming, especially after just coming off the match with John Cena, but this business man. It's fluid, very fluid, anything can happen at any time." Booker said. "Am I worried about R-Truth? No I'm not ... R-Truth is a guy that still got a lot left in the tank and there's still a lot of endeavors. I mean, it's so much work out there for a guy like R-Truth, so paying his bills is the last thing I'm thinking about. So I know there's a lot of people out there right now that are shocked, outpouring support as far as coming out for R-Truth just because R-Truth has been that soldier man."

Booker T also believes that R-Truth has another 10 years left in the industry and is confident that there will be opportunities available for him in the near future. The six-time world champion also touched Carlito and Sarah Logan being released, stating that the former Judgment Day member will be finically stable due to his father's wrestling promotion, and Logan will likely be focused on being a mom going forward.

