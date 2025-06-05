R-Truth's Recent WWE Shirt Raises Questions After Contract Not Renewed

Longtime WWE performer R-Truth revealed earlier this week that he'll soon be leaving the promotion, with reports indicating that he and the company could not agree on terms for a new contract. The news of Truth's departure has caused an outrage among fans and wrestlers alike. WWE stars The Miz, Rhea Ripley, and more have spoken out regarding their feelings about Truth, with most expressing their shock as well as sharing how much they'll miss having Truth around.

While John Cena didn't share any words, his simple post on Instagram was an important gesture for several reasons. The retiring star is in the midst of his first heel run in years and he's shown reluctance to break character too much, yet even he couldn't help but comment in his own way. The two have a great deal of history together on TV, and Truth recently wrestled Cena at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in what will seemingly become the departing star's final significant match in the company. Truth went on to face the newly-debuted JC Mateo in a short losing effort on the following episode of "WWE SmackDown" and hasn't appeared since.

Just over a week before Truth made the announcement of his departure, the official WWEShop Instagram page was touting a new piece of the wrestler's merchandise: a parody of Cena's retirement shirt with Truth in his place. That shirt has since been pulled from the online store, but its mere existence raises questions: Was Truth's match against Cena booked with the knowledge that it would be his send-off? Whose idea was the shirt, and were they aware that Truth was on his way out?