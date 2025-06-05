Kevin Nash Is Happy To See This WWE Star In The Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Since making his WWE debut at the beginning of this year, former AEW star Penta has been presented as a big deal. He's been in the ring with the likes of Dominik Mysterio, Bron Breakker, and Chad Gable, and even took part in a championship Fatal Four-Way at WWE WrestleMania 41. He'll be in another prominent position this weekend, as Penta is set to compete in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. The latest episode of "Kliq This" featured WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash sharing his thoughts on the masked performer's involvement.

"I was just so happy that he f***ing finally went over and is going to Money in the Bank," Nash said. "He got two losses. He needed that win. But it's great. ... He'll do great in that ladder match. He'll shine in that."

Nash didn't seem thrilled that Penta was booked to come up short against Mysterio at WWE Backlash, but he views this weekend's premium live event as a way to get Penta back on track. The retired wrestler did not give his thoughts on who he thought might win the match, which is also set to include Seth Rollins, El Grande Americano, LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Andrade.

Penta made his WWE debut in early January, picking up some key wins on "WWE Raw" in his first few weeks. Nash doesn't believe he's been booked as strong in recent months, and the follow-through could've used some improvement, but he's still satisfied with how Penta has been presented.

Rey Fenix, Penta's brother and tag team partner, was still under contract with AEW when Penta made his WWE debut, but he was later released. Fenix has since shown up in WWE as well, though the two have yet to interact onscreen.

