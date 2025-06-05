Sheamus Addresses Reports Of WWE Potentially Holding WrestleMania 42 In Las Vegas

Last month, it was reported that New Orleans would no longer be hosting WrestleMania 42 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, with the city instead set to host Money In The Bank in 2026. Although several other destinations had been rumored, including many international locations, Las Vegas seems to be the front-runner to host the event next year, meaning it would be the first time in 37 years since WWE held back-to-back WrestleManias in the same city. Although it was reported that talent and staff were "shocked" to hear that WrestleMania 42 would be changing locations, WWE star Sheamus revealed on "The Pat McAfee Show" that Las Vegas would be an ideal choice for the show due to how successful the event was this past April.

"Vegas is great. Look, I won't come out during the daytime obviously for a lot of reasons but it obviously was a huge hit there this year. That move is above my pay grade but you know, either way it was a success so they're obviously going to go back again because it was such a huge hit."

In addition to welcoming Money In The Bank next year, New Orleans is expected to be the host city for a future WrestleMania, but a specific date for the event has yet to be confirmed. Furthermore, next year's Money In The Bank will not occur during June or July like usual, with the show scheduled to take place after SummerSlam on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

