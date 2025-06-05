Bishop Dyer Discusses WWE Turnover After Spending Time In NXT
While it seems like "The Nomad" Bishop Dyer has been "The Nomad" for a hot minute, it actually hasn't been that long at all. In fact, Dyer isn't even a year removed from being Baron Corbin in WWE, spending his final few months of his decade plus run with the promotion working in "NXT." As a result, it would stand to reason that Dyer would be very familiar with most of the names on "NXT," from those who were appearing on TV when he was around to those who were just training at the PC.
And yet, during Wednesday's edition of "Busted Open Radio," Dyer admitted that he noticed a lot of roster changes in "NXT" from his time there while tuning into this past Tuesday's episode.
"I was watching with my wife last night, and I was like 'Man, I was in 'NXT' a year ago, a little over a year ago, still when we were doing the 'Wolf Dog' stuff,'" Dyer said. "And like, I'm watching the show going 'I have no idea who some of these people are.' Like, that's how much the turnover is."
Dyer Feels Fans Connect Better With NXT Talent Than WWE Main Roster Talent
The turnover doesn't bother Dyer in the slightest, however, as he praised "NXT" for quickly getting him familiar with the roster. He went on to explain how that helped differentiate "NXT" from both "Raw" and "SmackDown," and in many ways made it the superior TV show.
"You really connect with the talent in 'NXT,' and I think it's for a multitude of reason," Dyer said. "I think it's because they're finding out who they are, and so we're kind of learning it with them as they learn in the ring and develop their characters. So there really pushing that, to where it's like 'Raw' and 'SmackDown,' you have several things, like 'Oh, this is who I am. This is what I do. This is what my character does.' They don't develop, or they think they're already so good, they don't need to tell their story.
"You know, like, one of my frustrations...Bronson Reed is there. And I know you're a fan of his, and for me, but who is he? What does he do? There's no...I even remember one time, the character pitch was like 'He's a guy that wears sunglasses.' What the f**k does that tell me about him? And that was real. If you watch his first promos when he was coming up, he was in sunglasses. That was in character. I don't know. I struggle with that a little bit. So that's why I do love what they're doing in 'NXT.'"
