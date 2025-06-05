Bishop Dyer Discusses WWE Turnover After Spending Time In NXT

The turnover doesn't bother Dyer in the slightest, however, as he praised "NXT" for quickly getting him familiar with the roster. He went on to explain how that helped differentiate "NXT" from both "Raw" and "SmackDown," and in many ways made it the superior TV show.

"You really connect with the talent in 'NXT,' and I think it's for a multitude of reason," Dyer said. "I think it's because they're finding out who they are, and so we're kind of learning it with them as they learn in the ring and develop their characters. So there really pushing that, to where it's like 'Raw' and 'SmackDown,' you have several things, like 'Oh, this is who I am. This is what I do. This is what my character does.' They don't develop, or they think they're already so good, they don't need to tell their story.

"You know, like, one of my frustrations...Bronson Reed is there. And I know you're a fan of his, and for me, but who is he? What does he do? There's no...I even remember one time, the character pitch was like 'He's a guy that wears sunglasses.' What the f**k does that tell me about him? And that was real. If you watch his first promos when he was coming up, he was in sunglasses. That was in character. I don't know. I struggle with that a little bit. So that's why I do love what they're doing in 'NXT.'"

