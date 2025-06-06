New WWE Signee, Former AEW World Champion Mariah May Signs With Popular Talent Agency

Following her signing with WWE, a popular talent agency is now putting Mariah May on a path to even more glamor. According to Deadline, May has signed with Paradigm, which promises to expand her career in television and film, both in a scripted and unscripted format. This deal will also cover May's professional branding.

In a press release obtained by Deadline, Paradigm added that May "brings a rare combination of in-ring credibility, screen presence, and crossover appeal. With growing influence across fashion, digital platforms, and television, she is uniquely positioned for expansion into scripted and unscripted entertainment."

Outside of her AEW and WWE television experience, May was cast as Roxy in the "Deep Heat," a sitcom centered on British wrestling. Across the six-episode series, May appeared in three episodes. Fans can also see "The Glamour" in an upcoming comedy-horror short titled "Granny DJ."

Earlier this week, May made her "WWE NXT" debut by declaring her interest in claiming the NXT Women's Championship. Prior to that, May spent nearly two years under the AEW banner, and in doing so, enjoyed one reign as AEW Women's Champion. She last wrestled at AEW Revolution in a losing effort to "Timeless" Toni Storm, with her AEW contract reportedly expiring just days ago.

By signing with Paradigm, May joins the likes of Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton and other wrestlers as a part of the agency's ever growing roster of talents. In late 2024, Paradigm announced the launch of a new division called The Sports Group, specially dedicated to the representing athletes and sports teams.