WWE Money In The Bank 2025 Full & Final Card

For the 16th year in a row, WWE will present its annual Money in the Bank premium live event this weekend, taking place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Similar to years past, the show will feature two Money in the Bank ladder matches, one with men and the other women. The company has stuck to the recent trend of keeping the cards short and sweet, with only two other matches announced prior to last night's "WWE SmackDown."

In the only title match on the card, Lyra Valkyria is set to defend her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch for the second time. Valkyria previously defeated Lynch at WWE Backlash last month, and if Lynch doesn't win this time around, she won't be able to challenge Valkyria for the title again during this reign.

The show will also include a high-profile tag team match, with old friends Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso taking on the cursed duo of John Cena and Logan Paul. Rhodes lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cena at WrestleMania 41 in April, while Uso just successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Paul weeks ago.

As for the MITB matches themselves, both should offer plenty of action and storyline intrigue. On the women's side, the match includes a solid combination of stalwarts and fresh faces. The six competitors are Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Naomi, and Rhea Ripley.

Over on the men's side, Seth Rollins remains the favorite to win, with a field that also includes LA Knight, Andrade, Solo Sikoa, Penta, and El Grande Americano. Rollins has taken part in three Money in the Bank matches previously; he won in 2014 and famously cashed in the following year at WWE WrestleMania 31. He'll look to repeat this year, though there should be plenty of opposition for Rollins to deal with.