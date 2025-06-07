WWE SmackDown 6/6/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

An enjoyable aspect of Solo Sikoa's journey throughout this year has been the gradual acceptance that he doesn't necessarily fit the role of believable monster, with the failed usurper to Tribal Chiefdom now running The Bloodline post-RICO and settling into an arguably far more entertaining Tribal Chief that never was. Part of the reason Sikoa missed the boat on being the monster that was promised – aside from the copious pinfall losses – was the introduction of Jacob Fatu, with the "Samoan Werewolf" coming in and decimating his way to the United States Championship.

Outside of kayfabe, Fatu is simply more believable in the role, carrying the strength you expect of his frame with the deceptive undercurrent of pace and agility. Within the lore, he has been presented as the enforcer who went and did everything his overlord had promised to do, yet is still expected to follow orders and walk to Sikoa's beat. And while Fatu has grown larger in character and far more independent, Sikoa has continued to lean into a sense of delusion and complacent comfort, throwing around insults to everyone including Fatu, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed simply because he feels he can. This week's "SmackDown" dialed that up entirely, providing both the funnies and the storyline beats in one go as The Bloodline emerged to confront The Vision at the start of the show.

Sikoa said Rollins had got himself a Bloodline, likening Breakker to the "Right Hand Man" Jey Uso, Reed to the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn, calling back to Breakker's history with Uso as well as Reed's WarGames alliance with The Bloodline. When push came to shove and the fighting looked to start, Sikoa once again had the chance to hide behind Fatu and JC Mateo, ultimately emboldening him to continue running his mouth throughout the night. As he would do during the subsequent match between Mateo and Jimmy Uso, giving his brother a hilariously hard time on the apron – while simultaneously offering him a place beside him – until Mateo and Fatu eventually came to blows to hand "Big Jim" the win. That loss, and the growing dissent between Fatu and Sikoa, saw a later chat about the former between the latter and Mateo. And it might have been the more significant of Sikoa's increasingly brazen jibes, dismissing the idea that Fatu could be looking to go solo because he loves him and is "all gas and no brains." All while being in earshot of Fatu, who for his part didn't appear too happy to hear it.

Not only has it made for great viewing to see Sikoa's character morph into this very talkative, delusional, egomaniac, almost playing into the "Temu Tribal Chief" critiques with his mannerisms. But the stage has been set for Fatu to decide where his place is, and with Sikoa likely to find himself up a ladder and inches away from a championship contract this weekend, there is a strong chance that the decision could come sooner rather than later.

