Matt Hardy Thinks R-Truth Will Return To These Roots After WWE Departure

Stunned is an understatement to the news made by former WWE tenure R-Truth (real name Ron Killings) when he announced on social media that his partnership with the company was no more last Sunday. With fans keeping his remembrance alive by chanting "We want Truth" throughout matches on "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" this past week, it's no surprise that those within the industry were very unhappy with this latest departure. Wrestling megastar Matt Hardy dedicated an entire episode of his "Extreme Life" podcast to talk about the former two-time United State Champion's untouchable legacy, while predicting possibly where the future Hall of Famer might go next in his life, specifically, in his music career.

"It's something that he is talented in," Hardy stated. "I very much look at this as his rapping is very equal, I feel like, to Jeff and his music passion. It's something that the rapping isn't just, like, a gimmick for the wrestler. It's something that he absolutely loves, and it's something he wants to do as a career as a full-time thing. I actually think now that he is away from WWE, I think he is going to really focus highly on his rapping and his music career as well."

Hardy expressed how unique Truth's career was in WWE, not only with how he connected his artistry of rap was with the fans, but the comedy gold statements he made, which no one was ever prepared for. Wondering what's next for Truth, Hardy and the TNA Nation might be saying "What's Up" to Truth soon, as rumblings are coming in that TNA management is interested in bringing Truth back to the promotion. Truth, who worked for TNA from 2002- 2007, had a significant showing there, where he portrayed a more villainous side to his character. That crusade geared him toward unbeatable moments that would never be duplicated again in company history, including becoming the first African-American wrestler to ever hold the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, which he did on two separate occasions.

