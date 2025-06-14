Omos Looks Back On WWE WrestleMania 39 Match Against Brock Lesnar
WWE's Omos has discussed his match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 and the pain he was in before and during the match.
The former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion recently spoke on "Insight" about the aforementioned match, and how he had a back issue, which led him to not have any feeling in his right foot.
"The whole time I did that match at Mania, I had no feeling in my right foot. So, none. I was doing rehab," he said. "That whole month leading up to that match at Mania, I could not feel my toes on the bottom of my soles of my feet."
Omos explained that he was not worried that the match would be scrapped, but he had to do rehab and also get some cortisone shots for his back.
"I had an MRI done and they realized I had I had two bulging discs and they say, you know, I got the cortisone shots and then they said, 'Hey, since you're young and this is your first, you know, real back issue you ever had, like we don't think you need surgery, so like we're gonna have to do like pretty intense rehab for it.' I'm like, 'Okay, cool.' So, for like a month straight, I was at the PC every day doing rehab for it and getting ready for the match at Mania."
The match at 'Mania was Omos's second singles match at "The Show of Shows," with him facing Bobby Lashley a year before.
Omos on taking the F5 and German suplex from Lesnar
Omos also discussed Brock Lesnar picking him up to do the German suplex and F5, and revealed if he was worried Lesnar may not be able to do the move. The WWE star was confident in Lesnar's ability and praised his former opponent's incredible strength.
"I wasn't worried at all, man. People forget he's a farm boy. He throws hay for a living. So him picking me up at 300-400 pounds, like, I knew he was going to be able to do that. If Bobby [Lashley] could pick me up, I knew he could pick me up," he said.
The giant star revealed that he and Lesnar did not practice German suplexes before they stepped in the ring at 'Mania, and recalled a conversation he had with Lesnar prior to the match, which showed his opponent's human side.
"That is my first time ever taking a suplex. Ever. Never taken it in training, never done it to PC, not from anyone. That's the first time I ever took it in German suplex was during that match," he added. "I remember during rehearsals, he just goes like, 'Hey, how many Germans do you want to do?' I'm like, 'Brother, it's you, Brock. Like, however much you want to give me, brother. We doing this, like, you're doing me a favor with this match. However many Germans you want that makes you look good, we're going to do it.'"
Omos also added that the F5, Lesnar's signature move, was easier to be on the end of, but the German suplexes were more painful.