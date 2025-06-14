Omos Looks Back On WWE WrestleMania 39 Match Against Brock Lesnar

WWE's Omos has discussed his match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 and the pain he was in before and during the match.

The former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion recently spoke on "Insight" about the aforementioned match, and how he had a back issue, which led him to not have any feeling in his right foot.

"The whole time I did that match at Mania, I had no feeling in my right foot. So, none. I was doing rehab," he said. "That whole month leading up to that match at Mania, I could not feel my toes on the bottom of my soles of my feet."

Omos explained that he was not worried that the match would be scrapped, but he had to do rehab and also get some cortisone shots for his back.

"I had an MRI done and they realized I had I had two bulging discs and they say, you know, I got the cortisone shots and then they said, 'Hey, since you're young and this is your first, you know, real back issue you ever had, like we don't think you need surgery, so like we're gonna have to do like pretty intense rehab for it.' I'm like, 'Okay, cool.' So, for like a month straight, I was at the PC every day doing rehab for it and getting ready for the match at Mania."

The match at 'Mania was Omos's second singles match at "The Show of Shows," with him facing Bobby Lashley a year before.