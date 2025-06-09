Matt Hardy Explains Long-Term Success Of WWE Star R-Truth AKA Ron Killings

Many WWE fans breathed a sigh of relief near the end of Saturday's Money in the Bank PLE, as the recently-departed R-Truth made his return to the promotion. It seems Truth (AKA Ron Killings) will have a more serious edge to his character this time around, but the performer has spent most of his time with the promotion acting as comic relief. Speaking on an episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" recorded before MITB, Truth's former tag team partner offered his perspective on how Killings was able to succeed in the role.

"He is one of the greatest comedic wrestlers of all time," Hardy said. "The way he [was] so committed to the bit, the way he gets locked in and goes through and you can't break him. ... There was so much authenticity to the way he performed his comedy."

According to Hardy, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was a big fan of Truth and loved working with the performer. McMahon felt that Truth could afford to go out and take losses because he could always win the crowd over with his comedic work, so it wouldn't hurt him in the long-run.

"I credit his longevity and success to just not having an attitude, not having an ego," Hardy continued. "He said, 'You tell me what you want, you tell me how you want me to do it to the best of my ability, and I will go out and do that for you.' And I think that's your dream employee."

Many in the WWE locker room evidently feel the same about Killings. After he revealed his departure from the company earlier this month, a wave of wrestlers spoke out online, along with fans chanting for him at recent WWE events. As a result, Nick Khan himself reportedly reached out to arrange for Truth's return.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.