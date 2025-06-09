Dave Meltzer Weighs In On Situation With WWE & R-Truth

No sooner did he leave WWE was R-Truth back in WWE, attacking John Cena at the close of WWE Money in the Bank, less than a week after he revealed WWE wouldn't be renewing his contract. Immediately, some began wondering if the whole thing had been a work from the start, something Triple H indicated at the post-Money in the Bank press scrum. But according to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Triple H's comments contradict those in WWE who say Truth's departure was very real.

"As soon as he said that, I knew what it was," Meltzer said. "And I mean, it's not like it was a work. It was like...I don't know how to explain it...It's a really weird story, I mean in the sense of he's back because of the fans. That's the deal. He's back because of the fans. They saw the outcry. And then they wanted to make him...they basically tore apart what they were going to do tonight when they brought him back and wanted to do the big moment.

"They're into moments, and as a moment, it was a big moment. It was a surprise, it got everyone talking. There's a couple things...and I've seen people on social media talk about it, I mean, it sets a weird precedent, because now fans...will think that if somebody they like is cut, they can get them back."

As for when WWE and Truth finally came to terms on a new deal, Meltzer indicated that it appeared to come very late in the process of WWE finalizing plans for Money in the Bank.

"I don't know when the decision was made, [but] it was a late decision," Meltzer said. "But...obviously, the idea that he was done was very real."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription