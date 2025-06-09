AEW's Sammy Guevara Shares How He Knew Wife Tay Melo Was 'The One'

After nearly two years since her last onscreen appearance, Tay Melo found herself back in AEW last Wednesday, returning during the "Collision" portion of Fyter Fest to save TayJay tag team partner Anna Jay from Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. It was a bit of an early birthday present for Melo, who is celebrating her 30th birthday on Monday. And it appears she had a good start to the day, thanks to a warm message from her husband, fellow AEW star Sammy Guevara.

Taking to X shortly after 9 this morning, Guevara posted a lengthy statement regarding his love for Melo, including revealing when he knew Melo was his soulmate.

"One night after a show right before we got married I was asked how did I know that Tay was the one. And the answer was easy. "If I could be anywhere in the world it would be next to her" I'm so happy I've gotten to be next to you as we traveled the world or beat people up in the ring or watching you go super saiyan Tay as you gave birth to Luna. It's always an adventure even if we are just going to the store. Thank you for being an amazing wife and an amazing mother to our daughter. Happy birthday my love. I feel so lucky we get to do this forever."

Melo's birthday week celebration will continue this Wednesday at "AEW Summer Blockbuster," when she teams with Jay to take on Ford and Bayne in tag team action. It will be Melo's second match this year, following a Stardom bout in Japan where she teamed with Mina Shirakawa against Athena and Thekla, and her first match in AEW since January 2023, shortly before she learned she was pregnant with her and Guevara's first child.