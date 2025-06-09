MITB Winner Naomi Reflects On Her Former 'Glow'

At the start of the year, it appeared Naomi would be seeking her fortune in the women's tag team division, holding the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Bianca Belair. One title loss and a reveal that she had betrayed Jade Cargill, however, was all it took for Naomi to re-enter singles competition. And after this past Saturday, things are working out, as Naomi defeated Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, and Roxanne Perez to win the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase.

Speaking with "Money in the Bank Recap" after her win, Naomi credited her success on ditching her "Glow" gimmick, stating that she "had to come up with something else." Given that "something else" helped her win that elusive briefcase, Naomi feels the decision has worked out for her.

"It's been such a journey and an experience to have seen and been a part of so many different evolutions and eras of this division here in the WWE," Naomi said. "And it just keeps getting better. And being in the Money in the Bank for the fifth time, more than any of the other women, and I still didn't feel like I had a one up, because a) every single woman in there was believable to have done it, and to have won it. And everyone is so good.

"So I just had to get up in there and get nasty. And work smarter, not harder. I've done it the hard way all four times. You keep doing the same thing, expecting different results, that ain't going to work. That's insanity. I ain't insane no more. As crazy as people think I am, I ain't crazy. I think I've got good sense, and I think I'm finally using my sense to get what I want."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Money in the Bank Recap" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription