A Near-Perfect Roman Reigns Match Left Him Seriously Hurt

One of WWE's biggest goals in the late 2010s was to turn Roman Reigns babyface and make him the star of the company following the breakup of the Shield in the summer of 2014. It was something fans wouldn't ever get on board with, and the rise of Reigns, as a heel, really began after his return following the height of the pandemic in 2020. One of the more extreme ways creative attempted to turn him face earlier in his career was to garner sympathy for the star.

Following WrestleMania 31 in 2015, where Reigns was pinned by Seth Rollins cashing in his Money in the Bank contract for the World Heavyweight Championship, Big Show began attacking Reigns backstage. Big Show would beat up "The Big Dog" multiple times throughout April on "WWE Raw," and at one point, chokeslammed him through the roof of a car backstage. The attacks led to a Last Man Standing match at Extreme Rules that month.

While the match would go on to become known as one of the best matches of Big Show's career in the modern era, Reigns took the brunt of the punishment throughout the match before getting the eventual victory. At one point in the bout, Big Show chokeslammed him over the top rope, sending Reigns crashing through two tables set up below. In an interview with the "Tallahassee Democrat" just four months after the match, Reigns confirmed he didn't come out of the bout unscathed.

Reigns was asked what was the most painful thing to ever happen to him in the ring, and he confirmed that following the choke slam, he "threw up blood for a couple of days." Despite claiming he was injured to the point of being ill following his victory over the big man, he didn't miss any time.