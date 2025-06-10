Kevin Nash Doesn't Buy This Story About WWE-R-Truth Situation

At the start of 2025, no one expected that R-Truth would become the story of the wrestling world by the mid-point of the year. But Truth's forced departure from WWE after the latter declined to renew his contract, followed by his return less than a week later under his real name, Ron Killings, has gripped the wrestling world, especially following fan backlash to his departure, and the continued guessing over whether the whole thing was a work, or if WWE keeled to public pressure from fans, and perhaps even wrestlers upset over Truth's departure.

Truth's saga has also contained several substories related to his whole situation, including one report that suggested that WWE had approached its talent backstage and asked them not to wear any Truth related merchandise as a tribute to him when they performed on camera. This report was something Kevin Nash latched onto while discussing the Truth situation with co-host Sean Oliver on the latest "Kliq This." Though Oliver seemed to leave the door open to believing the report could have some merit, Nash was incredibly skeptical of the story, citing past experiences in his own career regarding why it was unlikely WWE would stop wrestlers from wearing Truth merch.

"I've been in so many locker rooms in my life," Nash said. "I've never had everybody pulled into catering and be told 'Oh, and by the way, we don't want anybody wearing any tribute Ron Killings paraphernalia out to the ring tonight.' Because that would make every f*****g guy in the locker room..."

"Put one on," Oliver interrupted.

"Exactly," Nash said.

