AEW's Eddie Kingston Opens Up About Weight Struggles

AEW star Eddie Kingston has shared the difficulties he had with his weight, and what caused it to vary over the years.

While talking to former WWE and AEW star Cezar Bononi on his YouTube channel, Kingston revealed that the injury he is currently battling is affecting his mental health, which in turn has added pounds to his body. He emphasized the importance of maintaining both physical and mental health and finding the right balance between the two.

"So, I gained a bunch of weight on this injury 'cause, you know, I got down and out. It is what it is. You know what I mean? You got to work past it. But you could tell physically that I was down and out. Like, I could — people would visit and I'll be talking to them, and you could tell I sound happy because they're there. The beard, everything. They looked at me, and they knew just physically by how I looked, they were like, 'Oh, he's not [good],'" he said. "I'm an extremist sometimes, and I'm trying to break that chain of thinking. But, like, what I was taught, the balance of life is you can't have anything good without something bad. It's just the way it is."

Bononi added how balance is important, emphasizing how even fit people have to battle with their internal demons.