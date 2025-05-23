Eddie Kingston Provides Health Update Amidst AEW Double Or Nothing Return Speculation

Eddie Kingston has provided an update on his health following the serious injury he suffered last May, after rumors of a surprise appearance at Double or Nothing, specifically in the Anarchy in the Arena match, began swirling following Gabe Kidd's appearance on "AEW Dynamite." Kingston seriously injured his leg, fracturing his tibia and tearing his meniscus and ACL, after bouncing off a guardrail during a loss to Kidd at NJPW Resurgence last year. "The Mad King" told PWInsider on Friday that he is not ready for a return and has only just started running in the ring.

Kingston told the outlet he is still doing physical therapy and is mentally in a better place. He said it was still a struggle, but being able to work out in addition to his physical therapy is helping his mind and body. He said he finally felt "the ball is moving in the right direction."

While fans pondered Kingston's status after Kidd helped AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and the Death Riders ahead of Anarchy in the Arena on Sunday, Dave Meltzer helped fuel the rumors in an edition of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter." Meltzer wrote that Kidd showing up in AEW "could up end being the catalyst" for Kingston's return and called Anarchy in the Arena a "natural spot" for the return to happen. Meltzer did note that they hadn't heard anything in that direction, but it would have been something AEW would have kept quiet if it were to happen.

Meltzer wrote that Kingston's return should be soon, which the star seemed to refute in his health update to PWI. Previous reports indicated Kingston would be out of action until the spring of 2025.