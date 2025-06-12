Backstage News On Why AEW Has Been Releasing Iconic Past Matches On YouTube

AEW recently began uploading some of the promotion's biggest matches on its YouTube channel, and a recent update has provided further details as to why AEW took that decision.

"Fightful Select" has reported about the reason for AEW to post some of their older matches, with some in AEW telling the outlet that the decision was to direct some of their viewers to its streaming platform, HBO Max. The YouTube videos have links that allow users to go to the streaming platform, for fans to view other AEW shows.

The report also revealed that the reason some matches lack commentary is that the promotion wanted to gauge fan reactions on social media, following the videos' initial buzz. As of this writing, five full matches have been posted on AEW's YouTube channel: Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega from Full Gear 2019; Mercedes Moné vs. Willow Nightingale from Double or Nothing 2024; Orange Cassidy vs. Adam Cole from Beach Break 2022; Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage from WrestleDream 2023; and finally, Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr., also from WrestleDream 2023. AEW's chief rival, WWE, too posts full matches on their YouTube channel, while their WWE Vault YouTube channel also posts classics from the promotion's long history.

AEW moved most of its content to HBO Max at the start of the year, with its two weekly shows, "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision," also airing on the platform. The promotion, later in the year, signed a deal with Amazon Prime Video, to live stream pay-per-views on its platform. It seems that WBD is pleased with the viewership that AEW is drawing, going by reports from earlier in the year, despite Max having some teething issues a few weeks ago.