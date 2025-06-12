Huge Name Set To Return On WWE Raw & Kick Off Retirement Match Storyline

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella returned to "WWE Raw" this week, and in doing so, found herself confronted by WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan. Per a new report, another WWE Hall of Famer is set to make their return next week when "Raw" emanates from Green Bay, Wisconsin.

According to PWI Elite, former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg will appear on the June 16 episode of "Raw" with the added expectation that he will be regularly featured on WWE's red brand in the weeks leading up to the company's takeover of Atlanta, Georgia. Last month, Goldberg teased the location of his retirement match as "The South," which reports later identified as the city of Atlanta on a tentative basis.

On July 12, WWE will host The Great American Bash as well as Saturday Night's Main Event in "The Big Peach," with previous reports suggesting that a Goldberg appearance was being discussed for WWE SNME. PWI noted that while SNME seems to be the most likely destination for Goldberg's retirement match, they could not totally confirm that to be the case.

WWE fans last saw Goldberg at the Bad Blood premium live event in October 2024, where "The Ring General" GUNTHER took a verbal shot at the WWE Hall of Famer and his son, Gage. Goldberg then hopped the barricade with the intention of getting physical, but security held him back. WWE reportedly pitched for Goldberg to come back on this week's episode of "Raw" in Phoenix — which ended with GUNTHER recapturing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship – though they later scrapped the idea. Goldberg's last in-ring performance came at the 2022 Elimination Chamber event in a losing effort to Roman Reigns.