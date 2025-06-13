NWA's Billy Corgan Opens Up About 'Endorsement' From WWE

Last month, WWE star Natalya made a special appearance in National Wrestling Alliance's Crockett Cup event, specifically challenging Kenzie Paige for the NWA World Women's Championship. Given this, some fans were under the impression that the WWE-NWA collaboration would potentially lead to NWA being bought by WWE. NWA owner Billy Corgan, however, has confirmed that not to be the case.

"The WWE endorsement, if you even want to call it that, let's call it a blessing, shows you that we've earned our spot in this game here," Corgan said on "Busted Open Radio." "We're not competition by any stretch of the imagination, but we are a player now. The other thing I want to add really quickly is we're not for sale. A lot of people assume that the minute that door opened with Nattie, that that meant we were going to be sold. We're not for sale, and WWE has not asked."

Like the NWA, WWE has established a working relationship with a number of other wrestling promotions, such as Pro-Wresting NOAH, Game Changer Wrestling, TNA, and Lucha Libre AAA. Earlier this year, WWE and TNA announced that they had reached a multi-year partnership deal. Months later, WWE confirmed that they had acquired AAA, with the cross-promotional Worlds Collide event taking place last weekend.

Regarding WWE's future with NWA, no other crossover appearances have been announced yet, though Natalya's title match against Paige is expected to air on a future episode of "NWA Powerrr," which will soon start broadcasting on the Roku Sports Channel.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.