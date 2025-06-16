Bully Ray Highlights 'Old School Psychology' From WWE Raw Main Event

If there's one thing two-time Hall of Famer and "Busted Open Radio" co-host Bully Ray has proven, it's that he is a different thinker than most wrestling fans and pundits. Nothing exemplifies that more than last Monday's "Raw" main event, where Gunther defeated Jey Uso to regain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and avenge his loss to Uso at WrestleMania 41. For many, that result alone would be the story. But for Bully, what was more interesting was the layout of the match.

Discussing Gunther-Uso the day after on "Busted Open," Bully at first talked about how he and tag team partner D-Von Dudley had used the motto "old school rules, new school tools" when it came to how they ran things at the Team 3D Wrestling Academy. He believed that Gunther and Uso's match showcased how old school psychology and the modern wrestling style meshed together at their absolute best.

"What you got last night was the best of both worlds," Bully said. "And normally you get that with Gunther. And I'm one of those guys, if I was a producer, if I was Gunther's producer, I would leave the majority of it in Gunther's hands. That's how much confidence I have in him, putting matches together and telling the story that needs to be told on any given night.

"What I saw last night was old school psychology that worked in 2025 for modern TV wrestling. You've got all the good false finishes, the movement false finishes, the moves. Splash off the top, or superkick, or whatever, your powerbomb. You got moves. And even the moves that they did, really nothing crazy special. You're not seeing any Canadian Destroyers or any nutso stuff like that."

