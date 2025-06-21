Randy Orton: Meet The Viper's Wife

Love him or hate him, there's no denying that Randy Orton is one of the few WWE stars who has been a constant over the last three decades. That isn't too surprising; after all, wrestling was in Orton's blood, as he followed in the footsteps of his father, WWE Hall of Famer "Cowboy" Bob Orton, and uncle Barry Orton. Still, very few wrestlers are able to be a constant on wrestling TV for over 20 years, and Orton, who first debuted on "WWE SmackDown" as a 22 year old in 2002, has done just that. Not only that, but for most fans, he's continued to perform at a high level. . And as Orton's career has evolved, so has his desire to be a bit more open with fans regarding his personal life, sometimes with controversy resulting.

To be clear, no one would ever confuse Orton for being a closed book regarding his private life. But whereas some wrestlers, such as Orton's former Evolution stablemate Ric Flair, have incorporated their family members into storylines over the course of their careers, Orton spent the first half of his career keeping his family life separate from his wrestling one. For example, on two occasions where WWE ran an angle involving Orton and his first wife in 2009 and 2011, an actress was used in place of his wife. Orton's second marriage to Kim Orton hasn't seen the need to involve her in wrestling angles, or require an actress to play her. Regardless, it's certainly been a lot more public of a relationship, in large part because Kim herself has been a very public personality.