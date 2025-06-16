WWE Smackdown TV & Ratings Report, 6/13/2025

The June 13, 2025 edition of "WWE SmackDown" featured not just one, but four King and Queen of the Ring tournament fatal four-way matches to determine the next round before WWE takes the finals to Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. "The Never-Seen 17" Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena also made an appearance to challenge the newly-returned Ron Killings after being taken out by the former R-Truth.

Even with tournament implications and a Cena appearance, the blue brand was down by two percent in the ratings from last week, according to Programming Insider. On the brighter side, as also reported by Wrestlenomics, "SmackDown" was number one for the night on cable and third across broadcast and cable, with the NBA finals and pre-show taking spots one and two. The episode saw an average of 1,401,000 viewers, just slightly down from last week's average of 1,424,000. The average overall viewership for the episode was up two percent versus the trailing four weeks average viewership of 1.37 million.

The episode earned a 0.38 in the ever-important age 18-49 demographic. The demographic rating fell from last week, where it sat at 0.42 after rising 24 percent from May 30. Viewership continues to lag well behind this time last year, and is down 35% from where average viewership was in Q2 2024 at 2.25 million average viewers.

Friday's episode saw Randy Orton, Jade Cargill, Alexa Bliss, and Cody Rhodes advance in their respective tournaments. As for next week, Cena and Killings will go one-on-one once again, after Cena defeated R-Truth will a low blow at Saturday Night's Main Event prior to Killings' contract expiring, then fan outrage getting him back in the fold in WWE once again.