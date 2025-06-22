Konnan Recalls Heat Between Former WWE Stars, Gun Being Pulled

Thanks to a decision made by WWE to put the AAA Mega Championship on El Hijo del Vikingo, despite fans wishing otherwise, Alberto El Patron, aka Alberto Del Rio, has seen a resurgence in popularity as of late. It's far different than the public perception he's usually had, as Del Rio has seen fans turn against him over the last few years thanks to numerous issues in his personal life. But one particular issue Del Rio had with a former co-worker that's gone unnoticed almost led to a situation where Del Rio's life was in danger.

On a recent episode of "Keepin it 100," AAA booker Konnan remembered an incident that occurred in AAA years ago involving Del Rio and Mistico, then working under the name Myzteziz. Though the two had worked together for years in CMLL, WWE, and AAA, their relationship had soured to the point that Mistico wound up drawing a gun on Del Rio during a backstage argument.

"He had pulled a gun on him, yeah," Konnan said. "And then Alberto went off on Twitter. Like, really. And so, we had to keep them separated and both sides were strapped."

Ultimately, Del Rio and Mistico left AAA on their own accord shortly after the incident, when Del Rio jumped back to WWE and Mistico jumped back to CMLL. Fortunes have certainly turned for the two since then, with Del Rio struggling to find his footing until his resurgence in Mexico this past year, while Mistico gradually settled back into the role of CMLL's top star, one he held prior to signing with WWE in 2011. Mistico has also found work in AEW, headlining this past week's "AEW Grand Slam: Mexico" event in Arena Mexico, where he battled MJF.

