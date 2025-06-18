Tommy Dreamer Outlines How WWE Can Use Liv Morgan Injury

After starting out the show by seemingly setting herself up as a challenger for IYO Sky's Women's World Championship, WWE star Liv Morgan's night ended badly when she dislocated her shoulder wrestling Kairi Sane. WWE has yet to provide an update on how much time Morgan will miss, but it's expected the injury will keep her out of action for at least a little while, which could cause complications regarding her ongoing storyline with Dominik Mysterio, and her current reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with partner Raquel Rodriguez.

Reviewing "Raw" on "Busted Open After Dark," Tommy Dreamer tried to spin this negative into a positive, even as he acknowledged that Morgan's road to recovery would be tough, citing times he had dislocated his shoulder while working in ECW. Part of that positive outlook was Dreamer suggesting that, while Morgan won't be able to wrestle, there's still a way for her to contribute onscreen.

"She does not need to miss time as an on air character, because of all the stuff that the Judgement Day does behind the scenes," Dreamer said. "You can play this into your storyline, you can use this injury to get her sympathy, as well as, you know, hey, timeline wise, now you have to address the Women's Tag Team Championship. They planted seeds earlier with her and Raquel. I don't think they're going to be splitting that crew up, but a whole lot of stuff with Liv, Raquel, Roxanne Perez, all these things, and why it's also key to be able to cut such great promos and have that other "it" factor, because if you want, she can still, as long as she's [good with it]."

