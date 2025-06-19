Bully Ray & Mark Henry Discuss Wild New Side Of WWE's Ron Killings
The days of the funny and forgiving R-Truth are seemingly over as the more serious and aggressive Ron Killings has taken his place in WWE. Since returning to WWE television, Killings has specifically locked in on Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena as his target, with the two the set to square off once again on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown." During a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Bully Ray weighed in on Killings' new wild side as well as his upcoming match against Cena.
"The first one that they had [at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event] wasn't bad," said Henry. "If you can expand on it, there's more depth that can be brought into it because it's not R-Truth smiling and acting like he's John Cena. This is a guy that's going to be standing across from him looking like death. A lock up could turn into [Killings] trying to gouge [Cena's] eye out. There's going to be a difference in the way that this is going to go all together. John Cena is not the only one in the room. There's going to be other people with brilliant minds saying, 'Hey, did you think about this? And since we're going here, why don't we perpetuate this more?'"
According to Henry, a likely route for the rematch between Cena and Killings would see the latter not only gouge out the former's eyes, but also "beat the s***" out of him, resulting in the referee calling for a disqualification.
"I want to see Truth get a moment where he has to go and step up," Henry added. "And when you get the opportunity to step up and you excel, it was meant to be all along."
Bully Ray Wants The New Side of Ron Killings To Get Over
For Killings to truly excel in this role, Henry suggested that he build up a notable winning streak, including one big victory over John Cena. From there, Killings could then realistically go toe-to-toe with anyone on the WWE roster.
"Busted Open Radio" co-host Dave LaGreca, on the other hand, isn't completely certain that another rematch between Killings and Cena would materialize following a potential disqualification result on "SmackDown." As such, he asked fellow co-host Bully Ray for his thoughts on the possible path WWE may venture down in that scenario.
"That I don't know. I'm just looking at this as we saw Ron Killings come out on Raw, cut his hair, cut the promo. Then I said what I said, lit a fire under Ron's ass," Ray said in reference to his previous statement about not wanting to be reminded of the R-Truth name. "He comes on Busted Open unannounced, and by the way, that's a huge deal for a WWE talent to just call into a radio show unannounced, probably without permission. He's so fired up. Then we see him on SmackDown jumping Cena twice, right? I believe that it's more important to continue to get over this new side of Ron Killings than for Ron Killings to go over right now."
As Ray alluded to, Killings attacked Cena not once, but twice on "SmackDown" last week, beginning with a beatdown in the show's opening segment. Later on, the former WWE World Tag Team Champion locked Cena in his own submission, the STF, after which Killings demanded a match against the current Undisputed WWE Champion.
