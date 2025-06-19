Bully Ray & Mark Henry Discuss Wild New Side Of WWE's Ron Killings

The days of the funny and forgiving R-Truth are seemingly over as the more serious and aggressive Ron Killings has taken his place in WWE. Since returning to WWE television, Killings has specifically locked in on Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena as his target, with the two the set to square off once again on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown." During a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Bully Ray weighed in on Killings' new wild side as well as his upcoming match against Cena.

"The first one that they had [at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event] wasn't bad," said Henry. "If you can expand on it, there's more depth that can be brought into it because it's not R-Truth smiling and acting like he's John Cena. This is a guy that's going to be standing across from him looking like death. A lock up could turn into [Killings] trying to gouge [Cena's] eye out. There's going to be a difference in the way that this is going to go all together. John Cena is not the only one in the room. There's going to be other people with brilliant minds saying, 'Hey, did you think about this? And since we're going here, why don't we perpetuate this more?'"

According to Henry, a likely route for the rematch between Cena and Killings would see the latter not only gouge out the former's eyes, but also "beat the s***" out of him, resulting in the referee calling for a disqualification.

"I want to see Truth get a moment where he has to go and step up," Henry added. "And when you get the opportunity to step up and you excel, it was meant to be all along."