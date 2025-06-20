Jeff Jarrett: WWE Sends 'Strong Statement' Booking Goldberg Last Match Vs. AEW All In

Fans officially have a date for what's being touted as Goldberg's final match after he revealed he'd wrestle his retirement bout in 2025. The former WCW powerhouse will take on World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER at Saturday Night's Main Event after the pair had an altercation at Bad Blood in Atlanta, Georgia, Goldberg's home turf, last year. The event is being held the same day as AEW All In Texas, something that AEW star Jeff Jarrett spoke about on an episode of "My World." He said WWE adding Goldberg to the event is "interesting."

"It's a strong statement how they've kind of lined this up, opposite Globe Life [Field], but that's the wrestling business," he said. "That's the competitive business... Competition happens everyday in business, but it sure is interesting they pulled Goldberg out for this one."

Jarrett said the match in Atlanta is historic for Goldberg and he's putting an exclamation point on his career at the event. He called it a cool personal thing for his fellow WWE Hall of Famer.

"You just kind of think of the history of Bill walking in to a gym... Main Event Fitness, owners Sting and Lex, and kind of the 90s... He walks in right off the football field, just kind of that entire power plant debut, the streak got going, the Atlanta Dome. He beats Hulk Hogan, a meteoric rise. I'm not sure anybody has really ascended the ranks as fast as [Goldberg.]

Despite it being a poetic end for the star, Jarrett isn't sure if it will actually be Goldberg's last match. Jarrett said he doesn't think he'll win the title, but thinks the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion will come back for a full retirement run.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.