AEW's Buddy Matthews Gives Update On Ankle Injury Suffered At Grand Slam Australia

Former AEW World Trios Champion Buddy Matthews has been out of action for just over four months at the time of writing after suffering an ankle injury at AEW's Grand Slam Australia event on February 15. Matthews unsuccessfully challenged Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship on that night, but as he got into the ring, Matthews rolled his ankle to the point where he damaged some of his cartilage, and partially tore some ligaments. The Australian star finished the match, but was seen leaving the arena on crutches, and has stated that while he has been doing okay in recent weeks, he's still not 100%. However, his latest update has not been so good.

Matthews took to Instagram Live to give some updates on how he was doing, but instead of providing a positive update, he instead revealed that his recovery hasn't been going to plan. He said "The ankle is not recovering as well as I thought it would be. There's no mobility to it, if I can't have mobility, I can't move properly. Once it hits 3 months without healing, it becomes chronic... I thought I'd be back in the ring in April."

Despite initially blaming the uneven ring padding in a social media post that has since been deleted, Matthews has been in high spirits. Almost immediately after Grand Slam Australia, the AEW star went on his honeymoon with his wife, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley, who even said that her husband's "Roly-Poly ankle" wasn't going to stop them from having a good time. Matthews has also been spotted wearing a walking boot, to which the AEW star claimed he feels like "Half Iron Man," but he will be hoping that he can make a full recovery sooner rather than later so he can reunite with his Hounds of Hell tag team partner Brody King, who has been flying solo in Matthews' absence.