Rikishi Disputes Idea That Current WWE Women's Division Star Among Best Ever

Throughout her largely impressive career, WWE's Charlotte Flair has always had to deal with a little bit of fan resentment. But the negative reactions toward her have really picked up since she returned this past January to win the Women's Royal Rumble, and have continued through her controversial WrestleMania program with Tiffany Stratton. And while some, like Bully Ray, have come to her defense, other former WWE stars, such as WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, seem to understand where fans were coming from.

On the latest "Off the Top," Rikishi was asked about whether he felt Charlotte was among the best women's wrestling stars ever, and was rather emphatic in his response.

"No, I wouldn't, no, I wouldn't," Rikishi said. "There's so many other wrestlers before her time, you know...that can keep up with her, that wasn't built like her as far as pushing her as far as in superstar status. But there's a few of them. There's Miss Jackie. Miss Texas. Can you imagine if Miss Texas was young and in this era right now? The way that she worked? Ivory, back in the day, right? She, again...these names that I'm throwing out there were kind of never really pushed...

"But they were so good of workers that they were able to make other superstars, you know...[they] danced a lot with Trish Stratus, danced a lot with Lita. All these girls are still relevant today. But you don't really hear too much about...legends, women's legends like that. Ivory, Jackie, she's back out on the scene now. And I can't remember a few others, but yeah. But if they were in this era? I would love to see Jazz. I was missing Jazz...Jazz would be another good contender to kind of rock with some of these new chicks...you know?"

