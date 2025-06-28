What Does STF Mean?

For many years, WWE star John Cena has relied on the STF as his trusted submission, working alongside his classic Attitude Adjustment as some of his go-to tools. Like its counterpart, Cena's submission has had its name changed around several times, and many fans have wondered: what does STF actually mean?

STF stands for stepover toehold facelock, which describes exactly what the move entails. To apply it, a wrestler starts by grabbing their opponent's leg and bending while stepping over it. As they apply pressure to the bent leg by leaning over their opponent's back, the wrestler reaches forward and places them into a facelock. From there, the person applying the submission can pull up to wrench their opponent into a painful-looking position in hopes that they'll tap out.

In Cena's early days (and during his recent heel turn), the move was referred to as the STFU, meaning "shut the f*** up." Once Vince McMahon started the process of cleaning up WWE's product to make it more family-friendly and secure a TV-PG rating, the name was shortened. Not everyone is aware that it was changed back to the original name. In fact, the history of the STF stretches back to the early days of pro wrestling as we know it.