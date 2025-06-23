Backstage Report On When WWE Fans Can Expect CM Punk Response To John Cena

Last Friday on "WWE SmackDown," Night of Champions opponents John Cena and CM Punk decided to both travel back in time and do a little bit of role reversal. In a scene shockingly familiar to one fourteen years earlier, Cena wrestled Ron Killings in the main event, followed by a post match angle which ended with a table spot and a pipebomb promo. The only difference is that this time, Punk was the one sent through the table, while Undisputed WWE Champion Cena cut his own pipebomb, referencing former WWE stars Claudio Castagnoli, Matt Cardona, and Nic Nemeth, while once again hinting that Punk a hypocrite.

Whether one loved or hated Cena's pipebomb attempt, almost everyone who saw it has anticipated a response from Punk sometime before Night of Champions this weekend. If it's going to happen though, it won't be tonight on "Raw." PWInsider Elite reports that Punk isn't expected to be on the show tonight, according to those involved with the creative process of the show. Instead, Punk's response to Cena will come this Friday on "SmackDown," which will take place out of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

If true, it would be a fitting place for Punk to respond to Cena, given the entire feud between the two long-time rivals has been Cena needling Punk over having to wrestle him in Saudi Arabia. Plenty of fans recall that Punk had previously expressed contempt for WWE running shows in the country before he returned to the promotion, even going as far to lash out at The Miz in a controversial early 2020 tweet. Punk has since made amends with The Miz, but has yet to wrestle in Saudi Arabia since returning to WWE, with Night of Champions representing his first foray into the country.