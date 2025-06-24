WWE Announces LA Knight Is Out Of Action 'Indefinitely' After Attack On SmackDown

It was announced in the opening moments of Monday's "WWE Raw" that "WWE SmackDown" star LA Knight, who has been appearing on the red brand more frequently, is out of action indefinitely. Commentary said that Knight would be out after "The Megastar" took not one, but three Tsunamis from "Big" Bronson Reed on Friday.

According to Michael Cole, Knight is out with a bruised sternum following the brutal attack from Reed and Breakker. Knight had been feuding with Money in the Bank holder Seth Rollins after Rollins kept him from winning the ladder match at the premium live event. Knight interfered in Breakker and Reed's King of the Ring tournament matches, costing both men their opportunities.

Reed and Breakker returned the favor and on Friday, Knight took on Reed in one-on-one action before the match broke down into the brawl. Breakker speared Knight, causing the disqualification and Reed connected with three Tsunamis as Breakker held the referee back.