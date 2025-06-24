WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report, 6/20/2025

As the Night of Champions Premium Live Event edges ever closer, the June 20 episode of "WWE SmackDown" had the world talking with what went down in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Both Randy Orton and Asuka booked their respective places in the King and Queen of the Ring tournament finals, Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa made their WWE United States Championship match for Night of Champions official, and after getting himself disqualified against Ron Killings, John Cena proceeded to put CM Punk through a table and flip the script on the "Straight Edge Superstar" by cutting a "pipebomb" promo of his own.

The hype for Cena's potential last match with Punk, and the lack of sporting competition brought more eyes to "SmackDown," as The Programming Insider has confirmed that the June 20 episode averaged a total of 1,524,000 viewers. This is a 9% increase on both the June 13 average of 1,401,000 viewers, and the trailing four week average of 1,398,000 viewers, as well as being the most watched episode of "SmackDown" since April 25, which was the first show after WrestleMania 41, placing the show in eighth for the night across all networks in total viewership.

Things were less eventful in the 18-49 demographic as "SmackDown" posted a 0.38 number for the second week in a row, marking a 3% rise over the trailing four week average of 0.37. However, this was enough for "SmackDown" to clinch the top spot for the night across network and cable telecasts, comfortably beating the special airing of the 1975 movie "Jaws," which aired on NBC and posted a 0.31 number. With that said, "Jaws" did beat "SmackDown" in the 25-54 demographic with a 0.57 number compared to 0.51 for "SmackDown," and saw the highest number of total viewers for that as the movie celebrated the 50th anniversary since its initial release.