Dave Meltzer Doesn't Expect To See This AEW Star At All In Texas

All Elite Wrestling's biggest event of the year, All In Texas, is just a few weeks away at the time of writing, and the card is slowly beginning to take shape. Three title matches are confirmed, as are two Casino Gauntlet matches, one for the men and one for the women, but there are still a large number of top AEW stars who still haven't been factored into any creative plans. According to Dave Meltzer on a recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," one of those top stars is Kota Ibushi, who despite making a surprise return on the June 21 episode of "AEW Collision," might not end up on the show outside of a cameo in the Casino Gauntlet.

"[Ibushi] is not on All In as far as we know. He may end up being on it, but he's not being–I mean the Casino [Gauntlet] feels like a spot for him for sure." Ibushi will be in action this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" as he goes one-on-one with Trent Beretta, with the match being Ibushi's first-ever singles match in AEW, and his first for the company since November 2023. Ibushi was featured on the inaugural All In event back in 2018, teaming with The Young Bucks to take on Rey Mysterio, Rey Fenix, and Bandido in the main event, and was also a part of the first All In London event in 2023 where he teamed up with Kenny Omega and Hangman Page to take on Bullet Club Gold and Konosuke Takeshita.

Other big matches that are slated to be on the All In Texas card are The Young Bucks taking on Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland, Adam Cole defending the AEW TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher, and potentially Athena defending the ROH Women's World Championship against Thunder Rosa.

