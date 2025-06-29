Kevin Nash Says This Fellow Hall Of Famer Taught Him How To Work WWE Main-Event Match

It's no secret that the relationship between WWE Hall of Famer's Bret Hart and Kevin Nash haven't always been on the best of terms. Both have taken shots at the other over the years, with Hart openly criticizing Nash and the rest of The Kliq for how they conducted themselves backstage, while Nash has claimed that he was inspired to leave WWE for WCW over a dispute he and Hart had about their match at In Your House 6. At times, however, the two have also been on the same page, agreeing on the impact of the Montreal Screwjob, and wrestlers dying at such a young age.

And while Nash may not be a fan of how things went down during his and Hart's last major WWE match, one of their earlier matches in the company has left Nash indebted to the "Hitman." On the latest episode of "Kliq This," Nash admitted that this match with Hart, which took place at King of the Ring 1994, helped him significantly as an ascending superstar.

"That King of the Ring in Baltimore was my first World Title [match]," Nash said. "I wrestled Bret Hart. And that was the first time I got to sit under his learning tree. And he taught me, basically, how to work a main event match."

While Hart walked away with the title, the match received rave reviews, and was considered a breakout performance for Nash at the time. It was also a sign of things to come for him, as just a few months later, Nash would defeat Bob Backlund in a matter of seconds to capture the WWE Championship, holding it for nearly a year before dropping it, ironically enough, to Hart at Survivor Series.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription