Is There A Difference Between Managers And Commissioners?

Based strictly on their definitions, someone unfamiliar with the pro wrestling industry might expect the roles of manager and commissioner to serve the same function. However, there's actually a big difference between the two positions, and they're often at odds with one another.

Within the fiction of wrestling, managers serve as the representatives for talent, accompanying them to the ring and frequently speaking on their behalf. Managers have been working with wrestlers since the industry's early days, helping foster the connection between audience and performer. They can be babyfaces (good-natured) or heels (villains), all depending on how they act and who they align themselves with. Though they aren't as common as they used to be, managers (not to be confused with valets) still play an important role in many wrestlers' careers.

Meanwhile, commissioners have historically been more rare, but they've become a fixture of WWE TV, serving as the fictional executive in charge of a brand. Not every company has one, and those that do often only use the device for a set period of time. Commissioners are typically used to advance storylines by imposing new rules or placing obstacles in the path of wrestlers. They can be heel, face, or even neutral relative to the wrestlers on the roster, and many are even former wrestlers themselves.

These days, the term commissioner has been replaced by "general manager," but the position is still distinct from that of a wrestling manager. Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis have been the GMs of "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" respectively for the last several years, with both men acting as impartial authority figures.