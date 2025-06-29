Is There A Difference Between Managers And Commissioners?
Based strictly on their definitions, someone unfamiliar with the pro wrestling industry might expect the roles of manager and commissioner to serve the same function. However, there's actually a big difference between the two positions, and they're often at odds with one another.
Within the fiction of wrestling, managers serve as the representatives for talent, accompanying them to the ring and frequently speaking on their behalf. Managers have been working with wrestlers since the industry's early days, helping foster the connection between audience and performer. They can be babyfaces (good-natured) or heels (villains), all depending on how they act and who they align themselves with. Though they aren't as common as they used to be, managers (not to be confused with valets) still play an important role in many wrestlers' careers.
Meanwhile, commissioners have historically been more rare, but they've become a fixture of WWE TV, serving as the fictional executive in charge of a brand. Not every company has one, and those that do often only use the device for a set period of time. Commissioners are typically used to advance storylines by imposing new rules or placing obstacles in the path of wrestlers. They can be heel, face, or even neutral relative to the wrestlers on the roster, and many are even former wrestlers themselves.
These days, the term commissioner has been replaced by "general manager," but the position is still distinct from that of a wrestling manager. Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis have been the GMs of "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" respectively for the last several years, with both men acting as impartial authority figures.
Notable managers and commissioners throughout pro wrestling history
There have been countless managers who have left their stamp on the industry over the years, and it would be an impossible task to dive into them all here. Still, some standouts deserve mention.
In 2022, Wrestling Inc. ranked Bobby "The Brain" Heenan atop our list of the industry's best managers. From his association with Ric Flair to his memorable involvement with Andre the Giant, Heenan never failed to entertain, and he played a direct role in helping create the legends that linger in the memories of wrestling fans to this day.
When it comes to the modern era, it would be a mistake not to mention Paul Heyman. He's managed many of the top names in WWE, with significant runs representing Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. Heyman previously served as the promoter of ECW and, while he's had a contentious personal history with many in the industry, most would agree that he has a sharp creative mind. In addition to manager and promoter, Heyman has also served as a GM in WWE.
It's not uncommon for pro wrestling to blend reality and fiction, and that extends to onscreen authority figures. Vince McMahon is certainly the most infamous case of this, as he maintained an onscreen role for years and even wrestled while serving as the owner and later CEO of WWE. Even today, in AEW, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks remain Executive Vice Presidents while continuing their wrestling careers, and it isn't always clear where their true duties end and kayfabe begins.