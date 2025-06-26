AEW Dynamite 6/25/25: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I didn't have much I disliked about tonight's "Dynamite," so this is going to be yet another "hated" slide of mine that may seem a bit more on the nitpicky side, because things are going really well, at least in my humble opinion, for the company ahead of All In Texas. The builds for the matches already announced are solid and the bouts seemingly getting added to the card are also strong, but tonight, there was just a few little things that bothered me.

Though the build for the AEW Women's Championship match where "Timeless" Toni Storm will take on TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has been great so far, tonight, after the initial cold open attack by Mone on the champion, neither woman was to be seen anywhere else throughout the show. Mone was decked out in some really cute cowboy-looking gear, so I expected an in-ring promo from her at some point throughout the night. Or, honestly, even a backstage interview segment with Renee Paquette would have been fine.

Mone gloating about taking out Storm would have transitioned really well into Mina Shirakawa challenging her for the TBS Championship on the 300th episode of "Dynamite" next week. I believe it was just announced by commentary or via graphic following the attack where Shirakawa came to Storm's aid, but the women going face-to-face, even without Storm coming out again, would have made a lot more sense and gotten the stars of the AEW women's division a little more screen time. I'm not a big fan of when championship matches are just kind of announced by commentary, and AEW does that more often than not.

Perhaps on the less egregious side, but something that still bothered me, was the lack of Kenny Omega tonight when Kota Ibushi had his first "Dynamite" match in forever. I know Omega was attacked and hit right in the diverticulitis and stretchered out of the arena, but that was two weeks ago. I know that sounds harsh, but for whatever reason (which is possibly due to all the wrestling I watch per week that makes things seem like they were a million years ago when they really weren't), but his presence is missed on Dynamite. As someone who is not too familiar with Ibushi and Omega as The Golden Lovers, an Omega appearance, or at least a video package or something explaining things more, would have been nice.

I'm well aware that Omega's return is going to happen next week when Ibushi takes on Kazuchika Okada, so I have a lot of hope there, but it just felt kind of off tonight. Maybe it's the fact I was used to seeing Omega every week, or at least more consistently, since he's come back, that maybe this hate is just disappointment. AEW had plenty of star power tonight, pretty well placed throughout the show, but something still felt a bit lacking to me.

Written by Daisy Ruth