Athena Addresses Possibility Of Being Left Off Hometown Card For AEW All In: Texas

Ever since AEW All In was announced for Arlington, Texas one year ago, plenty of speculation has centered around how Ring of Honor Women's Champion Athena, a native of Dallas, Texas, could be featured on the show. And earlier in 2025, it seemed her involvement was a given, as she had a brief program with TBS Champion Mercedes Mone that many felt could be leading to a match between the two at All In before Mone defeated her in the semi-finals of the Women's Owen Hart tournament.

With only a few weeks left and Athena still not officially on the show, some are wondering if Athena could somehow be left off the card. In an interview with "The Takedown on Sports Illustrated," Athena admitted that missing out on the show would be a disappointment, though she remains optimistic she could find her way onto the card.

"Look, there's still time before All In for me to be on the roster," Athena said. "I don't know if that's in the stars for me. If not, I have a Ring of Honor PPV that I will probably be defending my championship on. I would probably be super bummed out if I wasn't on All In. But honestly, there's still time. And at the same time, I still have a whole brand to have to keep on my back."

Athena's optimism is likely not misplaced, as her participation in a four-way match to determine the #1 entry in the Women's Casino Gauntlet match at All In likely means she's penciled in for the match and the show. A match on ROH's Supercard of Honor event one day before All In is also likely, especially since Athena has found herself in a feud with former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa.

