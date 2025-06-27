Dave Meltzer Assesses WWE Night Of Champions 2025 Card, Calls Event Name 'Ironic'

Amidst new political uproar currently in the Middle East, WWE Night of Champions is still a go from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia tomorrow. Veteran journalist Dave Meltzer weighed in on the six matches scheduled, including the finals of the 2025 King and Queen of the Ring Tournament and two championship matches.

In relation to the championship matches, Meltzer noted in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that the name of this event is ironic, considering that only two championships will be defended on Saturday's show: The WWE United States Championship and the Undisputed WWE Championship. It's a lot less title defenses than in previous years where every WWE Championship was on the line. Labeled a new spin on what a company man versus an anti-hero looks like a decade later, John Cena will hold his second title defense against CM Punk. With a -3000 favorite for Cena, it's safe to say the "Never Seen 17" champion will maintain his indestructible reign.

Speaking of highly personal title defenses, Jacob Fatu is ready to lay it all out on the line against his little cousin Solo Sikoa. Once a resilient alliance, the New Bloodline was unstoppable last year. Now, things are different. With Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga out with injuries, Sikoa losing his seat as the head of the table to his older cousin Roman Reigns, Sikoa just had to toss a grenade on the group by ragging on Fatu's intelligence level. Based on Meltzer's predictions, the "All Gas, No Brakes" mantra might be enough to overthrow Sikoa's pursuit to be somebody of relevance again (at least for now). Meltzer sees a -200 favorite towards Fatu retaining his United States Championship. However, as we know, the crux of any Bloodline storyline doesn't end after just one fight.

As for the King and Queen of the Ring overall winners, without a doubt, Meltzer sees Cody Rhodes (-700 favorite) prevailing over his former Legacy stablemate Randy Orton, and Jade Cargill (-500 favorite) surmounting Asuka. Two non-title matches are also on the card, which will see Rhea Ripley brutalize Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight (-1000 favorite on Ripley), and Sami Zayn facing Karrion Kross. Although there's a -180 favorite for Zayn, this match will also be a big win for Kross as this will be his first match at a Premium Live Event since WrestleMania 40.